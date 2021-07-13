Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Darragh O'Connor has been training with Motherwell for the past few weeks

Motherwell have signed central defender Darragh O'Connor on a one-year deal.

The 21-year-old Irishman arrives at Fir Park as a free agent after leaving Leicester City.

He spent two years with the English Premier League side's under-23 squad, having moved from Wexford.

"We really like what we've seen with his attitude and commitment to the game," manager Graham Alexander told the club website.

"He's a young player with a lot of potential, but we also think he's got the capability to break into our first team and compete with our more senior players."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.