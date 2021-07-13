Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Bright Enobakhare scored six goals in 18 games during his 2019 loan spell with Coventry

Coventry City have signed midfielder Bright Enobakhare on a two-year deal, with an option for a further year.

The 23-year-old returns to English football following the expiry of his deal with Indian side SC East Bengal.

He began his career with Wolves, making 40 league appearances, and had a loan spell with Coventry in 2019.

"Bright is a very talented footballer who has the ability to turn a game and create opportunities and goals out of nothing," said boss Mark Robins.

Enobakhare is Coventry's fifth summer signing following Ben Sheaf, Martyn Waghorn, Simon Moore and Viktor Gyokeres.

He won Coventry's young player of the year award at the end of the 2018-19 season and has also had loan spells with Wigan Athletic, Kilmarnock and Greek side AEK Athens.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.