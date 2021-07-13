Last updated on .From the section Football

Sturridge played 26 times for England, scoring eight goals

Former Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge is to train with Spanish club Real Mallorca.

Sturridge, 31, has been out of contract since leaving Turkish club Trabzonspor in March 2020 and will take part in Mallorca's training from Wednesday.

He spent six and a half seasons at Liverpool, scoring 67 goals in 160 games before a loan to West Brom for the second half of the 2017-18 season.

Sturridge moved to Turkey in the summer of 2019 as a free agent.

His three-year deal with Trabzonspor was terminated the following March as the former Manchester City and Chelsea forward was given a four-match worldwide ban for breaching betting rules after he was found to have told his brother to bet on a move to Sevilla that did not materialise.

A Mallorca statement said: "RCD Mallorca has extended an invitation for Daniel Sturridge to participate from July 14 in the training sessions of the club's first team as part of its preparation process."

If Sturridge earns a contract by Mallorca, he will be playing La Liga football after they were promoted from the Segunda Division last season.