Champions League - Qualifying First Round - 2nd Leg
AlashkertAlashkert16:00Connah's Quay NomadsConnah's Quay Nomads
Venue: Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium

Alashkert v Connah's Quay Nomads: Welsh champions depleted for trip to Armenia

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Connah's Quay players
Connah's Quay are appearing in the Champions League qualifiers for the second successive season

Connah's Quay will be severely depleted for the second leg of their Champions League qualifier against FC Alashkert.

The Welsh champions have travelled to Armenia with a squad of just 15, with seven players who featured in the first leg unavailable.

Nomads were Nomads were held to a 2-2 draw in the first leg.

"It's tough but that's football and these things come along and test you," said manager Andy Morrison.

Danny Holmes and Sameron Dool have been ruled out with serious knee issues, while Jay Owen has a calf injury.

Two players have been ruled out as they need to self-isolate after coming in close contact with Covid-19 cases while Morrison said three part-time players have not travelled because of their day jobs.

The former Manchester City captain said he will have only three outfield players on the bench, two of whom are 17-year-olds from the club's academy.

"We're in unprecedented times and Covid has caused so many problems in so many areas," Morrison added.

"What's really important is that the 11 that start and the boys involved in the squad give everything they've got and I'll accept anything that comes along."

Albania's Teuta Durres or Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol await the winners in the second qualifying round with the losers dropping into the Europa Conference League.

Top Stories