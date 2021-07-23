Jadon Sancho: England winger completes £73m move to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho
Jadon Sancho returns to north-west England from Germany having previously played for Manchester City

England winger Jadon Sancho says joining Manchester United is "a dream come true" after he completed his £73m move from Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho is the second most expensive English player of all time behind his new United team-mate Harry Maguire.

He joins United on a five-year deal.

"I'll always be grateful to Dortmund for giving me the opportunity to play first-team football, although I always knew that I would return to England," 21-year-old Sancho said.

"The chance to join Manchester United is a dream come true and I just cannot wait to perform in the Premier League.

"This is a young and exciting squad and I know, together, we can develop into something special to bring the success that the fans deserve."

United agreed the fee for Sancho on 1 July and his five-year contract with the club has a further 12 month option.

The completion of the deal brings to an end United's protracted pursuit of former Manchester City player Sancho. They had expected to sign him last summer but could not agree a fee.

Sancho scored 50 goals and registered 57 assists in 137 appearances for Dortmund.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Sancho "epitomises the type of player" he wants at Old Trafford.

"He is a forward player in the best traditions of Manchester United," Solskjaer told the club website.external-link

"He will form an integral part of my squad for years to come and we look forward to seeing him blossom. His goals and assists records speak for themselves and he will also bring tremendous pace, flair and creativity to the team."

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

140 comments

  • Comment posted by Rumidge, today at 13:16

    Didn't even know they were interested in him. Lovely change for Man Utd to do their business in such a quick and quiet fashion.

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 13:19

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      Yeah, I think Dortmund were holding out for £73M and a penny, but Utd wouldn’t budge.

  • Comment posted by You, today at 13:17

    Only £1m more than Pepe 😂

    • Reply posted by Bean on the run, today at 13:24

      Bean on the run replied:
      God thats such a bad fact and sadly true

  • Comment posted by fritz, today at 13:14

    What?! Where have they been hiding this?! Talk about a shock...straight out of left field....

    • Reply posted by TheHungryOne, today at 13:30

      TheHungryOne replied:
      No I think the plan is to play him on the right.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 13:15

    The fees paid for football players nowadays never cease to astonish me.

  • Comment posted by 3EyedCraven, today at 13:15

    No guarantees with any transfer, but in my opinion this is a brilliant signing. He has the pace and trickery like a lot of young wingers but his decision making is what sets him apart. I've watched a lot of him at Dortmund, think the Utd fans will love him.

  • Comment posted by M1cha5l, today at 13:18

    Time for 1000 negative comments... No idea why BBC allow a comment section when it's typically filled with abuse & negativity...

    • Reply posted by gooner7, today at 13:22

      gooner7 replied:
      It's called freedom of speech.

  • Comment posted by Ronnie Cox, today at 13:21

    Did well at Dortmund, but the spotlight is well a truly on him now. Media will be quick to praise and even quicker to crucify him when his form dips. The talents there, hope the mentality is there too.

    • Reply posted by ashleyf1986, today at 13:26

      ashleyf1986 replied:
      Being a Liverpool I hope not .. Cant deny his talent though. I'm sure he will be a fantastic signing. Don't put him on penalties :)

  • Comment posted by Obasam, today at 13:21

    Great acquisition with massive potential. If he can raise his game even higher cos this is EPL, he'll be fine for Man Utd.

  • Comment posted by The Unheard, today at 13:19

    This is literally not news at all.

    We've mentally moved on to Varane ages ago and already enduring a neverending haggle of 10m over a world class CB.

  • Comment posted by furbishtitok, today at 13:19

    Can we stop with the headlines now?

  • Comment posted by OmNom, today at 13:15

    For once, Woodward actually got value for money. Dortmund were quoting £115m last summer.

    • Reply posted by cameron, today at 13:19

      cameron replied:
      that was last summers price, a year on and with less time left on his Dortmund contract the price dropped.
      WOW - GO FIGURE

  • Comment posted by KopFan, today at 13:22

    Great young player, there is no doubt.

    • Reply posted by wchris1999, today at 13:25

      wchris1999 replied:
      sensible comment lets hope the boy does well and also improves england also

  • Comment posted by Wolfman1982, today at 13:16

    Should be a great signing for them. Great player with a bright future.

  • Comment posted by chelseadad, today at 13:26

    let him take your penalties all season

    • Reply posted by wchris1999, today at 13:30

      wchris1999 replied:
      typical we lost the final comment because of sancho by a chelsea fan.
      grow up fella.

  • Comment posted by bazinga, today at 13:26

    And just like that the glazers out movement has vanish, so so fickle.

    • Reply posted by Kinglouie, today at 13:28

      Kinglouie replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by shackleton, today at 13:20

    Here we go again hopefully better player than Pogba
    Man U and others tend to over pay for players
    Hope he proves me wrong and contributes as a team player
    Time will tell

    • Reply posted by James , today at 13:27

      James replied:
      Pogba is a great player. You're stuck with a manager that doesn't know how to use him.

  • Comment posted by Damien, today at 13:19

    Longer running saga than who shot Phil Mitchell. But the thing most people care about is... how much is he in FPL?!

  • Comment posted by eamobiw, today at 13:28

    £2m for Watford hurray, after Man City stole him off us due to the EPPP !

  • Comment posted by RedKevster, today at 13:26

    Good player but at what price? He is worth about £30-40 but since he is English it’s double.
    English players cost twice as much but is half talented. Why buy???

    • Reply posted by Jeb, today at 13:29

      Jeb replied:
      Because some English teams still care about playing and developing English talent.

  • Comment posted by Robbie, today at 13:26

    Lets hope he does not turn out to be another Pogba.

