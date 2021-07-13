Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Jamie McGrath scored 17 goals last season, 10 from the penalty spot

St Mirren have rejected "two or three really good offers" for Jamie McGrath, says manager Jim Goodwin.

The 24-year-old, signed from Dundalk in January 2020 on a two-and-half year deal, scored 17 goals in 45 games from midfield last season.

He won his first cap for the Republic of Ireland in a friendly win over Andorra in June.

"If someone comes in with an outrageous bid for Jamie then we'd have to listen," Goodwin told BBC Scotland.

"We've knocked back two or three really good offers already.

"St Mirren supporters should be really pleased because it shows we're not just willing to accept the first bid on the table.

"I'm very pleased with the fact that we are not in the position where we have to sell.

"But at the same time, if the offer meets our valuation and the player intimates that he might want to speak to other clubs, then that's a bridge we will need to cross.

"I need to be fair to the player but he's not kicking my door down at the moment demanding to leave. He's not that kind of character."