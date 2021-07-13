Newtown 0-1 Dundalk (Agg 0-5)

Last updated on .From the section Football

Newtown were appearing in Europe for the first time since the 2015-16 season

Dundalk sealed their place in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round with a 1-0 victory over Newtown to complete a 5-0 aggregate win.

Trailing 4-0 from the first leg, Newtown performed far better at Park Hall and had a positive first half, although failing to create clear cut chances.

But Michael Duffy scored the only goal of the game early in the second half.

Duffy finished off a fine counter attacking move with a left footed shot which beat Dave Jones.

Dundalk will face Estonia's Levadia Tallinn or St Joseph's of Gibraltar in the second qualifying round.