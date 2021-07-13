Europa Conference League - 2nd Leg
NewtownNewtown0DundalkDundalk1

Newtown 0-1 Dundalk (Agg 0-5)

Newtown v Dundalk
Newtown were appearing in Europe for the first time since the 2015-16 season

Dundalk sealed their place in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round with a 1-0 victory over Newtown to complete a 5-0 aggregate win.

Trailing 4-0 from the first leg, Newtown performed far better at Park Hall and had a positive first half, although failing to create clear cut chances.

But Michael Duffy scored the only goal of the game early in the second half.

Duffy finished off a fine counter attacking move with a left footed shot which beat Dave Jones.

Dundalk will face Estonia's Levadia Tallinn or St Joseph's of Gibraltar in the second qualifying round.

Line-ups

Newtown

  • 1Jones
  • 19Williams
  • 28Arsan
  • 5Mills-EvansBooked at 48mins
  • 27Fletcher
  • 24HughesSubstituted forMcAllisterat 86'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 18RowlandSubstituted forRushtonat 61'minutes
  • 7MwandweSubstituted forBreeseat 73'minutes
  • 3RobertsBooked at 36mins
  • 11DaviesSubstituted forEvansat 73'minutes
  • 14Williams

Substitutes

  • 4McAllister
  • 6Sutton
  • 8Rushton
  • 9Breese
  • 10Evans
  • 13Steventon
  • 16Downs
  • 17Speake
  • 20Hesden
  • 21Rose
  • 22Jones

Dundalk

  • 1Abibi
  • 13JurkovskisBooked at 59mins
  • 15LeahySubstituted forAdedokunat 58'minutes
  • 11McEleneySubstituted forHanat 77'minutes
  • 4Boyle
  • 27KellySubstituted forO'Kaneat 69'minutes
  • 18PatchingBooked at 85mins
  • 6Nattestad
  • 8StantonSubstituted forZahiboat 57'minutes
  • 7Duffy
  • 29McMillanSubstituted forMidtskogenat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Cherrie
  • 17Midtskogen
  • 19Zahibo
  • 25Adedokun
  • 28O'Kane
  • 30Brady
  • 31Hanratty
  • 77Han
Referee:
Andrei Chivulete

