Newtown 0-1 Dundalk (Agg 0-5)

Dundalk sealed their place in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round with a 1-0 victory over Newtown to complete a 5-0 aggregate win.
Trailing 4-0 from the first leg, Newtown performed far better at Park Hall and had a positive first half, although failing to create clear cut chances.
But Michael Duffy scored the only goal of the game early in the second half.
Duffy finished off a fine counter attacking move with a left footed shot which beat Dave Jones.
Dundalk will face Estonia's Levadia Tallinn or St Joseph's of Gibraltar in the second qualifying round.
Line-ups
Newtown
- 1Jones
- 19Williams
- 28Arsan
- 5Mills-EvansBooked at 48mins
- 27Fletcher
- 24HughesSubstituted forMcAllisterat 86'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 18RowlandSubstituted forRushtonat 61'minutes
- 7MwandweSubstituted forBreeseat 73'minutes
- 3RobertsBooked at 36mins
- 11DaviesSubstituted forEvansat 73'minutes
- 14Williams
Substitutes
- 4McAllister
- 6Sutton
- 8Rushton
- 9Breese
- 10Evans
- 13Steventon
- 16Downs
- 17Speake
- 20Hesden
- 21Rose
- 22Jones
Dundalk
- 1Abibi
- 13JurkovskisBooked at 59mins
- 15LeahySubstituted forAdedokunat 58'minutes
- 11McEleneySubstituted forHanat 77'minutes
- 4Boyle
- 27KellySubstituted forO'Kaneat 69'minutes
- 18PatchingBooked at 85mins
- 6Nattestad
- 8StantonSubstituted forZahiboat 57'minutes
- 7Duffy
- 29McMillanSubstituted forMidtskogenat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Cherrie
- 17Midtskogen
- 19Zahibo
- 25Adedokun
- 28O'Kane
- 30Brady
- 31Hanratty
- 77Han
- Referee:
- Andrei Chivulete