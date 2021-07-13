Marcus Rashford: Man Utd striker set to miss first two months of season
By Simon StoneBBC Sport
Last updated on .From the section Man Utd
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford could miss the first two months of the season after deciding to have surgery on a shoulder injury.
More to follow.
