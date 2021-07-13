Marcus Rashford: Man Utd striker set to miss first two months of season

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford could miss the first two months of the season after deciding to have surgery on a shoulder injury.

More to follow.

