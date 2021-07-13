Scottish gossip: Celtic, Abada, Lawwell, Soppy, Rangers, McLean, Aberdeen, Hibernian
Celtic are closing in on the signing of Israeli winger Liel Abada after agreeing a £3.5m fee with Maccabi Petah Tikva (Daily Record).
And Celtic are also hopeful of securing deals for Rennes full-back Brandon Soppy and Rubin Kazan's Swedish centre-back Carl Starfelt (Daily Record).
Meanwhile, the club have lodged a bid for Rennes right-back Sacha Boey of around £1m (Herald).
Peter Lawwell stood down as Celtic chief executive, and from four other Celtic-related companies, on June 30 but he is still a fully fledged director of the football club (The Times - subscription required).
Scotland and Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean says he would like to one day play for boyhood club Rangers (The Athletic - subscription required).
Hibernian midfielder Stevie Mallan is on the verge of returning to Yeni Malatyaspor, according to reports in Turkey (Edinburgh Evening News).
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is wary of the improvement made by Swedish side Hacken, who they face in the Europa Conference League next week (Aberdeen Evening Express).