Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Evans has won 66 caps for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland midfielder Corry Evans is set to join League One side Sunderland on a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old is a having a medical with the Black Cats, having become a free agent after his contract with Blackburn Rovers expired.

He made 219 appearances for the club after joining from Hull City in 2013.

Evans is likely to become Sunderland's second signing of the window, following the arrival of midfielder Alex Pritchard.

The Belfast native has won 66 caps for his country, and remains a regular in Northern Ireland's midfield when fit.

He joins a Sunderland side looking to achieve promotion to the Championship in what will be their fourth season in England's third tier.

They will open their 2021-22 campaign at home to Wigan Athletic on 7 August.