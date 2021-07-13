Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Substitute goalkeeper Ethan Horvath was the hero as USA beat Mexico in the inaugural Concacaf Nations League final

Nottingham Forest have signed United States international goalkeeper Ethan Horvath on a three-year deal following his exit from Belgian side Club Brugge.

The 26-year-old starred as his country won the Concacaf Nations League last month, saving a penalty in extra time in their win over Mexico in the final.

Horvath played for Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Norwegian side Molde, joining Brugge in 2017.

"Nottingham Forest is such a historic club," he told the club website. external-link

"It feels great to be here. I really like the stadium and training ground and the people have been fantastic. It's a new challenge for me. I'm hoping all my experience can help Forest.

"I've heard about the fans and the 30,000 crowds and that even when it's not full, it's loud.

"The shirt carries a lot of history and I'm proud to be part of that history."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.