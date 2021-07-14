Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester City claimed the Premier League title last season

Euro 2020 is over and focus has switched to the new Premier League season.

Players are back in training, new signings are settling in and clubs begin their pre-season fixtures this week.

BBC Sport answers some key questions before the 2021-22 campaign gets under way.

When does the season start?

The new campaign begins on Friday 13 August, as newcomers Brentford host Arsenal.

In other standout games in the opening round of matches, Manchester United take on rivals Leeds on Saturday, promoted Norwich play Liverpool on the same day, while champions Manchester City are at Tottenham on Sunday.

The final round of matches take place on Sunday 22 May, 2022, with all fixtures kicking off simultaneously.

What are the kick-off times?

Since the return of English top-flight football amid the coronavirus pandemic, kick-off times have been staggered but this will now see a return to normality.

Games played on a Friday will kick off at 20:00 BST, while Saturday fixtures will take place at 12:30, 15:00 and 17:30.

Sunday kick-off times are 14:00 and 16:30, while midweek games will start at 19:45 and 20:00.

Are fans allowed in to stadiums?

The Premier League are hopeful of having "full stadiums for the start of the 2021-22 season"

Supporters were allowed in to grounds for their team's final game of last season, with up to 10,000 fans in attendance or a quarter of the stadium's capacity.

The UK government announced that restrictions in England will end on 19 July with the Premier League saying they hope of having "full stadiums for the start of the 2021-22 season".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said they will "remove all legal limits" on people meeting indoors and outdoors including at sports events.

Are there any Covid restrictions?

For spectators to attend Euro 2020 matches and the tennis at Wimbledon, they were asked to provide proof of double vaccination or a negative Covid test with 48 hours of the event.

However, this decision will be left to the Premier League to decide on whether they will implement such measures.

Spectators may also be required to wear face masks when entering the ground.

Are there any rule changes?

The most notable rule change for the new season concerns handball, where the International Football Association Board (Ifab) have said "not every contact between the hand/arm and the ball is a handball offence".

It means that accidental handball in the build-up to a goal will no longer be an offence, but a goal will still be ruled out if it is scored or immediately created by accidental handball.

The use of concussion substitutes was trialled in February of last season and will continue into this term, where up to two permanent substitutions can be made in the event of head injuries, even if all replacements have already been used.

Are there any VAR changes?

Offside lines at work when VAR was used and Leeds United's Patrick Bamford had a goal ruled out in a defeat against Crystal Palace in November

The video assistant referee (VAR) came under scrutiny almost every week and the Premier League have decided to use thicker lines to assess offside calls.

The change is hoped to eliminate more of the marginal offsides which led to huge criticism last campaign.

There were several instances where a player's toe or armpit led to goals being ruled out, which fans and pundits felt was ruining the game.