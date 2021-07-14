Oldham Athletic: League Two club director racially abused at pre-season friendly
Oldham Athletic have said one of their directors was racially abused at a pre-season friendly against Ashton United.
The incident happened during their 2-1 win at the non-league side on Saturday.
The League Two club have confirmed they are working with Greater Manchester Police to help identify those involved.
The Latics said in a statement: "Clubs will continue to take a zero tolerance approach to discriminatory behaviour to help enact positive change to make the game for everyone."