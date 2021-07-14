Oldham Athletic: League Two club director racially abused at pre-season friendly

Last updated on .From the section Oldham

Oldham Athletic
Oldham Athletic finished 18th in League Two last season

Oldham Athletic have said one of their directors was racially abused at a pre-season friendly against Ashton United.

The incident happened during their 2-1 win at the non-league side on Saturday.

The League Two club have confirmed they are working with Greater Manchester Police to help identify those involved.

The Latics said in a statement:external-link "Clubs will continue to take a zero tolerance approach to discriminatory behaviour to help enact positive change to make the game for everyone."

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC