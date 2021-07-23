Jadon Sancho: Can you name the most expensive players in Premier League history
Last updated on .From the section Man Utd
Manchester United have signed England winger Jadon Sancho for £73m from Borussia Dortmund, putting him among the most expensive signings by a Premier League club.
The Premier League has seen its fair share of high profile, high-price signings and Sancho is the latest in that list.
Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea have been among the clubs willing to pay a premium to improve their squads to compete with the best teams around Europe - but can you name the most expensive players in Premier League history?
Take our quiz below and share your results using #bbcfootball .
- Manchester United sign Sancho
- A talented trailblazer and hybrid of modern age - what Man Utd fans can expect from Sancho
Can you name the 10 most expensive Premier League transfers
|Rank
|Hint
|Players
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10