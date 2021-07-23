Jadon Sancho: Can you name the most expensive players in Premier League history

Jadon Sancho
Jadon Sancho recorded 50 goals and 57 assists for Dortmund

Manchester United have signed England winger Jadon Sancho for £73m from Borussia Dortmund, putting him among the most expensive signings by a Premier League club.

The Premier League has seen its fair share of high profile, high-price signings and Sancho is the latest in that list.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea have been among the clubs willing to pay a premium to improve their squads to compete with the best teams around Europe - but can you name the most expensive players in Premier League history?

Take our quiz below and share your results using #bbcfootball .

Can you name the 10 most expensive Premier League transfers

Score: 0 / 10
05:00
You scored 0/10
Copy and share link

RankHintPlayers
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10

