Last updated on .From the section Football

William Evans and Fuad Sule battle for possession at Inver Park

Ronan Hale scored the only goal of the second leg as Larne marked their first appearance in European football by seeing off Bala Town 2-0 on aggregate in their Europa Conference League tie.

Substitute Hale unleashed an unstoppable drive past Alex Ramsay with seven minutes remaining.

The Irish Premiership side were worthy winners after going close a number of times before opening the scoring.

Tiernan Lynch's side will play Danes Aarhus in the second qualifying round.

David McDaid's goal had given Northern Ireland's Larne a narrow advantage to take into their return encounter against the Cymru Premier outfit, who could call on the experience of seven previous campaigns in Europe.

Playing their first ever European match at their Inver Park ground in front of 850 fans, Larne started brightly but Lee Lynch's 20-yard drive was comfortably dealt with by Ramsay.

A minute later former Wales international David Edwards was left unmarked in the area but could only head over the bar when he should have done better.

Just before half-time Dean Jarvis flashed a shot across the face of goal and soon after the break the same player fired another effort just off-target.

Sub Conor McKendry had a left-foot drilled attempt blocked by a defender, then another player called into action off the bench - Martin Donnelly - forced Ramsay into a fine save with a fiercely hit shot.

Donnelly rifled another effort over the bar, while Ramsay produced another fine stop from Jarvis.

A deserved win for Lynch's men, who will be back in action on their home ground for the first leg of their next tie on Thursday 22 July.