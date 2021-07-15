Europa Conference League - 2nd Leg
The New SaintsThe New Saints2GlentoranGlentoran0

Europa Conference League: The New Saints 2-0 Glentoran (Agg 3-1)

From the section Football

The New Saints v Glentoran
The New Saints are in the new Europa Conference League having lost out on the Cymru Premier title to Connah's Quay for a second successive season

The New Saints became the first Welsh team to win in the new Europa Conference League as they overcame Glentoran in their qualifier.

After Jordan Williams was fouled by keeper Dayle Coleing, Declan McManus converted the spot kick

Leo Smith scored the second having also hit the target in the 1-1 drawn first leg in Belfast.

Saints now face Lithuiania's Kauno Žalgiris, who beat Gibralter's Europa 2-0 on aggregate, on Tuesday, 20 July.

McManus' penalty was his first goal for Saints since joining from Dunfermline Athletic for £60,000 in June.

Two minutes later Leo Smith, scorer of a fine individual goal in the first leg, doubled Saints' lead with a deflected effort.

The Glens could not repeat their fightback of the first leg when substitute Jamie McDonagh struck late on.

Glentoran finished third in the 2020-21 Irish Premiership to earn their spot in Europe

Line-ups

The New Saints

  • 1Harrison
  • 3Marriott
  • 5Astles
  • 22DaviesBooked at 78mins
  • 4DaviesSubstituted forEbbeat 75'minutes
  • 6Routledge
  • 21Smith
  • 19Clark
  • 11Cieslewicz
  • 17WilliamsSubstituted forRoblesat 67'minutes
  • 9McManusSubstituted forReesat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Ebbe
  • 18Robles
  • 25Roberts
  • 27Canavan
  • 31Daykin
  • 33Williams
  • 34Rees
  • 47Cornish

Glentoran

  • 23Coleing
  • 3Kane
  • 4McCullough
  • 8MarshallBooked at 38mins
  • 22MarronSubstituted forSmithat 67'minutes
  • 15McClean
  • 16ClucasSubstituted forMitchellat 57'minutes
  • 24McMenamin
  • 5BigirimanaBooked at 42minsSubstituted forCushnieat 81'minutes
  • 10DonnellySubstituted forMcDonaghat 67'minutes
  • 11McDaid

Substitutes

  • 1Morris
  • 7McDonagh
  • 12Mitchell
  • 14Stewart
  • 20Smith
  • 26Cushnie
  • 29Wightman
  • 33Glendinning
Referee:
Ivar Orri Kristjansson

