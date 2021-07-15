Last updated on .From the section Football

The New Saints are in the new Europa Conference League having lost out on the Cymru Premier title to Connah's Quay for a second successive season

The New Saints became the first Welsh team to win in the new Europa Conference League as they overcame Glentoran in their qualifier.

After Jordan Williams was fouled by keeper Dayle Coleing, Declan McManus converted the spot kick

Leo Smith scored the second having also hit the target in the 1-1 drawn first leg in Belfast.

Saints now face Lithuiania's Kauno Žalgiris, who beat Gibralter's Europa 2-0 on aggregate, on Tuesday, 20 July.

McManus' penalty was his first goal for Saints since joining from Dunfermline Athletic for £60,000 in June.

Two minutes later Leo Smith, scorer of a fine individual goal in the first leg, doubled Saints' lead with a deflected effort.

The Glens could not repeat their fightback of the first leg when substitute Jamie McDonagh struck late on.

Glentoran finished third in the 2020-21 Irish Premiership to earn their spot in Europe