Gareth Deane is helpless to keep out Nemanja Andusic's second goal

Coleraine bowed out of the Europa Conference League at the opening hurdle after losing 4-2 on aggregate to Bosnian side Velez Mostar.

Matthew Shevlin gave the Irish Premiership side hope of overturning their 2-1 first-leg defeat in Sarajevo a week ago with a first-half header.

Brazilian Brandao de Souza, who scored both of the Bosnians' first leg goals from the penalty spot levelled the tie on the night with a deflected shot.

Nemanja Andusic scored Velez's second.

Greek side AEK Athens await Velez in the second qualifying round tie of the new European competition.

The Bannsiders, already without skipper Lyndon Kane following his red card in the first leg, were dealt a further blow with last week's goalscorer Ben Doherty and back-up goalkeeper Marty Gallagher announcing on social media before the game that they would be unavailable after both testing positive for Covid-19.

Manager Oran Kearney included frontmen Curtis Allen and James McLaughlin to support Shevlin in his starting team, in an attack-minded line-up at Mourneview Park, with Coleraine's home ground currently unavailable due to pitch redevelopments.

Harris Ovcina saw an early shot blocked by Gareth Deane and from the resultant short corner, the Coleraine keeper was again equal to De Souza's shot from the edge of the penalty area.

While the Irish League side began to apply some pressure on the Velez penalty area, they were almost undone by a long clearance which saw Ovcina take a great touch to go round Deane on the edge of the penalty area but his shot towards goal was weak and Ronan Wilson was able to get back to clear the danger.

The home side's first real effort came just after the half hour mark when Allen's pass found Jamie Glackin whose low cross from the left-hand side of the penalty area was forced goalwards by Shevlin but goalkeeper Slavisa Bogdanovic diverted the ball behind with his foot.

Matthew Shevlin put Coleraine in front at Mourneview Park

The striker's disappointment was short-lived, however, as when the resultant corner was worked back out to Glackin, his cross was met with a glancing near-post header by Shevlin which Bogdanovic could only help into the roof of the net.

The visitors almost levelled the score on the night in first half stoppage time when Tarik Isic's cross was met with a first time effort by Dzenan Zajmovic but Deane made a great low save.

Coleraine should have taken the lead on aggregate five minutes into the second period when Curtis Allen's skilful run into the penalty area saw the ball break for Shevlin but this time the striker miscued his left-foot shot wide when well placed.

Zajmovic curled a shot wide for Velez but from a virtually identical position on 53 minutes, de Souza's shot deflected off the head of Stephen O'Donnell giving Deane no chance.

Another deflection almost saw Coleraine fall behind on the night when Zajmovic's shot came off Rodney Brown but, fortunately for the home defender, the ball dropped just wide of the post.

Brandao almost doubled his and his side's tally on 69 minutes when he collected a throw-in and instantly fired a first-time shot inches wide of Deane's goal, while skipper Samir Radovac volleyed over when well placed.

But the Bosnians' second-half dominance eventually paid dividends on 71 minutes when half-time substitute Nemanja Andusic found the bottom corner of the net with a beautifully curled shot from the 'D' of the penalty area.

Coleraine came close to setting up a grandstand finish with nine minutes left when Stephen Lowry burst into the penalty area from midfield to collect Shevlin's clever flick but his stretching effort was blocked by Bogdanovic.

Dejan Georgovic forced a fine save from Deane in injury time and the final whistle ensured there would be no repeat of Coleraine's European exploits of last season when they knocked out highly rated Slovenian side Maribor before losing on penalties to Motherwell in the second round.

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney'a thoughts after the game: "To have the tie alive coming home here was a massive boost and we did feel that on our own terms, we could give a good performance and possible shake them.

"I thought for big parts of tonight, particularly the first 60-70 minutes, we acquitted ourselves really well and we were probably 50/50 in the game in terms of chances created and everything else.

"But you're down to fine margins - we had opportunities at good moments of the game, particularly at the start of the second half, to go into the lead and when you don't take those chances at this level, they're always going to come back to haunt you.

"Matthew (Shevlin) had a great chance just before he scored which he was disappointed with, then he scores a great goal and to be fair he gets into that area and I think he gets too excited, he tries to smash it into the net but it's easy standing on the side.

"It was frustrating for him. He's gutted in there but he's a young lad learning his way but I thought his overall performance was fantastic. Those are the moments that make a big difference in games like this.

"Their first goal seemed to be going wide and it takes a wee clip off Stephen O'Donnell - again, those are the margins and it really left us chasing the game with a momentum swing.

"But all in all, we have to acknowledge the quality of the opposition. They're from a heck of a league with a really good standard. It's been a phenomenal effort from the boys and I can't ask anything more."