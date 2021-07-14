Glentoran's Rhys Marshall in action against TNS first-leg goalscorer Leo Smith

The three Irish Premiership representatives in the first qualifying round of the Europa Conference League all have realistic hopes of progress going into Thursday's second legs.

Glentoran will be first in action away to Welsh outfit The New Saints at 18:15 BST after the first leg ended 1-1.

Larne take a 1-0 lead into their second encounter with FC Bala as Inver Park hosts its first European tie (19:00).

Coleraine play Bosnians Velez Mostar after losing 2-1 in Sarajevo (20:00).

Ben Doherty's stunning low drive gave the Bannsiders an early lead last Thursday but the home side replied with two penalties from Brazilian Brandao De Souza to establish a first-leg lead.

Oran Kearney's team was reduced to 10 men when Lyndon Kane was sent-off for the deliberate handball which led to the second of Velez's penalties.

'Mentally and physically drained'

"We were mentally and physically drained from the whole trip last week - the heat, the travel, the sleep, the food - all played a part," explained Kearney.

"When you come back from a jaunt like that it takes you a few days until you feel fresh and ready to go again.

"We've had some good training sessions since then and sometimes you have to zoom out and remember what it took for us to get here - the effort involved in that achievement of finishing second.

"It was eight or nine months of slog to get this opportunity so we're not going out without a fight."

Ben Doherty was on target for Coleraine in their first leg away to Bosnian side FK Velez Mostar

Kearney calls for 'politely hostile' crowd

The Coleraine boss has appealed to his side's supporters to make the atmosphere "as uncomfortable as possible" for their opposition at Mourneview Park.

"It was really hostile out there but it was great to have fans back and great to have noise back," explained Kearney.

"Mourneview is a good ground from that perspective. It's nicely enclosed and five or six hundred could feel like five or six thousand.

"We need the supporters to be loud and as politely hostile as possible in the right way. We need to ensure we give this a real good rattle."

'As far as we're concerned it's 0-0'

Larne players celebrate David McDaid's first-leg goal in Wales

David McDaid's early goal gave Larne a one-goal cushion ahead of their return match but manager Tiernan Lynch knows a major task still lies ahead.

"The boys are looking forward to getting back on their home pitch and they've worked really hard," said Lynch.

"As far as we are concerned it's 0-0 and we are starting again. We can't take our eye off the ball.

"Bala are a good side - they have a lot of quality in their team - a lot of experience and height and they are dangerous.

"We want to enjoy the experience of our first European occasion in front of our home fans. It's a momentous day but we've got to be focused, concentrated and very calculated.

"We didn't play as well as we'd have liked in the first leg - we didn't keep possession of the ball as well as we would have liked but we had new faces being integrated into the group and it takes a little bit of time.

"You can see those little partnerships and combinations starting to come together in training."

'No surprises' for Glens' second leg

Jamie McDonagh's late equaliser helped keep Glentoran's hopes of making the second qualifying round alive after Leo Smith had given TNS the lead with a fine individual effort at the Oval last week.

"We did a lot of research in terms of video but now we have seen the opposing team live so there are no surprises for the second leg," outlined Glens boss Mick McDermott.

"We've seen the pace they play at, the rhythm they play at and how they play, know their strengths and any weaknesses."