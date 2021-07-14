Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Dan Nlundulu's goal in the fourth round of last season's FA came in his only start from 16 appearances for Southampton

Lincoln City have signed forward Dan Nlundulu on a season-long loan from Premier League side Southampton.

The 22-year-old has made 16 first-team appearances for Saints, scoring his first senior goal in the FA Cup win over Shrewsbury Town in January.

Nlundulu said boss Michael Appleton, who is taking a break from football to have treatment for testicular cancer, can "teach him a lot".

"The way Lincoln play is the way I like to play," he told the club website. external-link

"I feel like the manager can develop me as a striker.

"I try to be positive, I can bring strength and drive with the ball and I'm looking forward to showing Lincoln fans what I can do."

Director of football Jez George added: "Dan has been a top target for us throughout the summer.

"He will add another element to the attacking options available to Michael and we'd like to thank Southampton for being willing to trust us with the next stage of his development."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.