Celtic have signed Israel winger Liel Abada from Maccabi Petah Tikva in the 19-year-old's homeland.

Abada, who had been under contract until 2024, has agreed a five-year deal with the Scottish Premiership club.

The teenager earned a first call up to the Israel squad in June after helping his hometown club finish fifth in his national Premier League.

Celtic say Abada's 13 goals in 38 appearances had "attracted interest from major European clubs".

They point out that, although he "has predominantly played on the right-wing however, he was deployed as a centre forward on occasion in the latter half of last season which resulted in him scoring four goals in seven games for Maccabi Petah Tikva".

Overall, he has scored 20 goals in 76 appearances for the Israeli side and made his one Israel appearance as a substitute in a 3-1 friendly win over Montenegro.

Abada becomes the third senior summer arrival under new manager Ange Postecoglou following the arrival of defender Osaze Urhoghide and midfielder Liam Shaw, midfielder, both from Sheffield Wednesday.

The Israeli is expected to begin training with his new teammates on Friday, when they return to their Lennoxtown training base after Wednesday night's friendly against Bristol City.

