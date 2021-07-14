Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

In 2012, Casey Stoney succeeded Faye White as the England captain and also became captain of the newly formed Team GB squad for the 2012 London Olympics

Former Manchester United manager Casey Stoney has been appointed as head coach of National Women's Soccer League side San Diego.

Stoney led United to 52 wins in 77 matches, securing promotion with the 2018-19 FA Women's Championship title.

The 39-year-old also made 130 appearances for the England women's national team.

"I look forward to being a part of creating our culture and style of play as a team," Stoney said.

"I am eager to begin work immediately ahead of our inaugural year of competition in NWSL next season."

San Diego are the newest franchise in the National Women's Soccer League, with the club joining for the 2022 season.

Stoney joined Manchester United in 2018 and in the Women's Super League earned 22 wins in 36 matches, leading her side to consecutive fourth-place finishes in their first two seasons in England's top flight.

"Casey is one of the most decorated, distinguished and talented English players of all time and has transitioned seamlessly in her role as a manager," said San Diego president Jill Ellis.