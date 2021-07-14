Last updated on .From the section Arbroath

Dick Campbell's side have started their League Cup campaign with two wins

Many clubs are short-changing sponsors by using the Scottish League Cup as a pre-season warm-up, Arbroath manager Dick Campbell has complained.

The SPFL-run competition, this season called the Premier Sports Cup, has had a group stage for six seasons.

It has reduced the time - and need - for so many pre-season friendlies.

"I actually feel sorry for the sponsors of the League Cup tournament because it's good money clubs are getting," Campbell told BBC Radio Scotland.

"But everybody's just treating it as a warm-up for pre-season."

Campbell would prefer League Cup games to be played in midweeks once the league season has started - and to start in August.

He was talking ahead of a 2-0 win over East Fife on Wednesday that puts Arbroath, along with Dundee United, six points clear of three other sides in their section.

"I'm wanting to win the game and qualify," Campbell said. "We've done well - that's three years we've qualified.

"See how much money you get for getting to the next round? Maybe the big-time Charlies in the higher league than us think that's a paltry sum. Not as far as I'm concerned."

Campbell also disagrees with the rule that bars clubs from using trialists in the League Cup as pre-season friendlies had previously allowed them to better assess potential signings.

"It is an embarrassing decision and I've already made it known publicly how angry I am about the preparations that part-time clubs are getting from the association," he added.