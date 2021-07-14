Last updated on .From the section Irish

Chloe McCarron has signed for Glentoran after making 12 appearances for Birmingham City

Northern Ireland midfielder Chloe McCarron has joined Women's Premiership champions Glentoran.

The 23-year-old spent last season with Women's Super League side Birmingham City but left the Blues in April to return home.

McCarron made her domestic breakthrough with Linfield, where she spent four seasons and won four league titles.

She played in both legs of Northern Ireland's historic victory over Ukraine to reach the Euro 2022 finals.

A regular in the Northern Ireland side under manager Kenny Shiels, McCarron was an influential performer throughout the ultimately successful Euro qualifying campaign.

A statement released by Birmingham City at the time of her release said the midfielder was "remaining in her home country for personal reasons", with her contract being "mutually terminated".

McCarron joined Birmingham from Linfield last August and made 12 appearances for Carla Ward's Birmingham side, including 10 in the Women's Super League.