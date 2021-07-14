Last updated on .From the section Irish



Sion Swifts beat Derry City 2-1 in their derby encounter at the Mulvern Sports Centre to move into fourth place in the Women's Premiership table.

After a goal-less first half, Swifts went ahead in the 48th minute through Erin Fildara but Kathy Canavan equalised for Derry after 78 minutes.

Kerryanne Brown scored a stunning winner three minutes later as Sion went seven points clear of their opponents.

Sion had defeated champions Glentoran 2-1 in their last league match.

Ryan McConville's side have now made it three wins from four outings and are level on points with Linfield, though with a superior goal difference.