Carl Rushworth spent time on loan with Worthing in 2019

Walsall have signed goalkeeper Carl Rushworth on a season loan from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 20-year-old is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Seagulls but played three games for the under-23 side in the Papa John's Trophy.

Head coach Matthew Taylor told the club website: external-link "We knew that we needed to strengthen in that area.

"He fits the ethos of the club, the way that we want to play next season and he is going to provide good competition."

