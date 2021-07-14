Admiral Muskwe: Luton Town bring Leicester City striker on board
Last updated on .From the section Luton
Luton Town have signed striker Admiral Muskwe from Premier League side Leicester City for an undisclosed fee.
The 22-year-old came through the youth set-up with the Foxes and although he never played a first-team game, he has spent time on loan with Swindon Town and at Wycombe Wanderers last season.
Boss Nathan Jones told Luton's website Muskwe had gained valuable experience in the second tier of English football.
"We saw what a threat Ade can be when we came up against him," Jones said.
"Coming from a wonderful club like Leicester, he has great pedigree and his arrival adds quality right across the front three as he can play numerous roles."
Muskwe, who represented England Under-17s as a junior, has made four appearances for Zimbabwe.
He could miss part of Luton's season if selected by Zimbabwe for the Africa Cup of Nations, which takes place in Cameroon from 9 January to 6 February 2022.
