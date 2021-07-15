Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Bertrand has 19 England caps and was in the squad for Euro 2016

Leicester City have signed left-back Ryan Bertrand from Southampton on a free transfer which will keep him at the King Power until 2023.

Bertrand, 31, joins after seven seasons with Southampton, where he made 240 appearances across all competitions.

Leicester finished fifth in the Premier League last season, just missing out on Champions League qualification.

Bertrand said: "Joining Leicester really complemented my inner ambitions and what I still want to achieve.

"I'm really happy. Leicester have built something amazing over the years, especially since Brendan Rodgers has come in. It's fantastic to be a part of this fantastic club and I'm going to give my all to try to do the fans proud."

The English defender joins the Foxes after making 29 Premier League appearances for the Saints in 2020-21.

Bertrand helped former club Chelsea win the Champions League in 2012, making his European debut in the final, which they won on penalties against Bayern Munich.

