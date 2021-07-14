Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Swindon Town were relegated back to League Two in May having won promotion the previous season

Swindon's players and staff have been paid around 60 per cent of their June wages, reports BBC Radio Wiltshire.

The Robins failed to pay staff on time at the end of last month, as a takeover battle for the League Two club between chairman Lee Power and prospective new owner Clem Morfuni continues.

The club is facing legal action over unpaid rent of their ground and is currently under a transfer embargo.

The club are still managerless after John McGreal's resignation last month.

He had been in charge for just a month but resigned alongside assistant Rene Gilmartin, while chief executive Steve Anderson also quit and it is understood that director of football Paul Jewell has also gone.

Swindon have lost their opening two pre-season friendlies to non-league sides Melksham Town and Hungerford Town, with the Robins' line-ups containing a large number of inexperienced players and trialists.

A friendly with Championship side Swansea City on 17 July was called off for "ongoing logistical and operational issues".

In February, Power said the Robins were "on the brink" of bankruptcy having warned in May 2020 that Swindon could go into administration after he failed to overturn an injunction to prevent him selling the club to an American company.

Minority shareholder Clem Morfuni has been trying to buy Swindon and has been backed by the club's supporters' trust, but a court injunction is in place to stop Power from putting the club into administration amid a legal case over who is able to buy the club.

Meanwhile, Power is facing FA charges regarding the ownership and funding of the club.

In April, Power, along with sports agency First Touch Pro Management and its company director Michael Standing, were charged with breaching FA rules on ownership.

Standing, a former Aston Villa trainee who had spells at Bradford and Walsall, had previously stated he acquired 50 per cent of Swindon's holding company when Power bought the Robins in 2013.

But under FA regulations, agents are not allowed to own clubs because of potential conflicts of interest.