We often wonder what footballers like to do in their free time.

Some like to play video games, some prefer to engage in academic pursuits. Others just like to unwind with family and friends.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina, however, can add now performing as a giant penguin on television to his list of pastimes.

Allow us to explain...

Reina appeared on Spain's version of The Masked Singer reality singing contest on Wednesday night, serenading a panel of celebrity guests with his rendition of Hola, Mi Amor, a traditional Spanish tune.

The singing show tasks the panel with correctly guessing the identity of the singer in disguise.

While some panellists thought it was former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta, comedian Jose Mota was on song with his prediction that it was Reina.

"Seriously pondering if the next step is Eurovision!" Reina said on Twitter.

"It has been a great treat to participate in @MaskSingerA3! I have had a great time. Greetings from your flamingo penguin."

While you would be forgiven for thinking that Reina has hung up his gloves to build his career as an entertainer, the 38-year-old is still playing for Lazio, who he joined from AC Milan in 2020 following a brief loan spell at Aston Villa.

Reina is not the first footballer to appear on The Masked Singer, of course. In January, former Tottenham midfielder and England manager Glenn Hoddle was revealed as a grandfather clock on the UK version.

And who could forget former Tottenham and Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham's turn as a giant tree in 2020? We certainly haven't been able to shake that particular image.

So there you have it... Pepe Reina: World Cup-winning goalkeeper and singing penguin. Has a nice ring to it.