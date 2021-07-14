Last updated on .From the section European Football

Erling Braut Haaland joined Borussia Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020

Borussia Dortmund have ruled out selling Erling Braut Haaland this summer amid interest from Chelsea.

BBC Sport understands the Blues have not lodged an official bid for the striker, who is 21 on 21 July.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is keen on Haaland, whose 20 goals in 16 Champions League games for Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund has made him one of Europe's most sought-after players.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has also been monitoring the situation.

He is looking to sign a striker this summer following the exit of the club's record scorer Sergio Aguero, who joined Barcelona on a free transfer.

City have also been heavily linked with England skipper Harry Kane, whose Tottenham future is open to doubt.

The club have already played down speculation linking them with Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann and Bayern Munich frontman Robert Lewandowski.

But Dortmund are determined to reject any offers for Haaland.

Although they pledged to let Jadon Sancho leave this summer should a suitable bid come in, that was part of a gentleman's agreement with the 21-year-old, which they honoured by agreeing a £73m fee with Manchester United.

Dortmund were adamant Sancho would be the only 'marquee' player they released though.

Given Haaland is definitely in that bracket, the Bundesliga outfit feel they have given enough notice to deter potential suitors for the Norway international, whose career is being guided by super agent Mino Raiola.