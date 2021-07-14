Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Danielle Carter is the first player Brighton's WSL side has ever paid a transfer fee for

Brighton and Hove Albion have signed England striker Danielle Carter from Women's Super League rivals Reading for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old former Arsenal striker, who has won four caps for England, has agreed a two-year contract.

Carter won three league titles and three Women's FA Cups at Arsenal and scored the winner against Chelsea in the 2016 final at Wembley.

Her 11-year spell at Arsenal ended when she moved to Reading last summer.

"Danielle is a player I have known and admired for a long time, and I'm really pleased she is joining us for the next stage of our journey in the WSL," Brighton manager Hope Powell told the club website.

"This is the first time we have paid a transfer fee for a player which reflects the club's ambition and our desire to bring in quality additions to the squad.

"Adding to our options in attack was something we were keen to do in this transfer window and Danielle will definitely help us with that."

