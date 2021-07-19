Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Leigh Griffiths recently signed a one-year contract extension with Celtic

Champions League second qualifying round first leg: Celtic v Midtjylland Venue: Celtic Park Date: Tuesday, 20 July Time: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on Sportsound and follow live updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Leigh Griffiths is "ready to go" and available for Tuesday's Champions League qualifier with Midtjylland, says Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou.

The striker, 30, was sent home from the club's pre-season camp as police investigated social media messages before clearing him of any criminality.

Griffiths has not played in any warm-up games but is back training.

"He is ready to go. The whole process with Leigh was pretty simple for me," said Postecoglou.

"Obviously with regard to the incident other people took control of that investigation and from what I understand everything has been sorted in terms of understanding what took place.

"From then he was made available and that's when he came back into my consciousness as a footballer.

"I am not the kind who absolves himself of responsibility of things but with a limit of 24 hours every day and the amount of things I need to concentrate on, I decided that I will concentrate on the things I can control.

"And once Leigh came back into the squad and everything was settled in terms of the incident then he is back being a Celtic player, back as part of the squad and available for selection tomorrow."

Postecoglou poised for 'special night'

While the former Australia boss has managed at the World Cup, Tuesday's fixture will be Postecoglou's first taste of European club competition.

The 55-year-old admits he has not pinpointed specific targets throughout his career but leading a side out in the Champions League will be a "special" occasion for him.

"That's the beauty of the game," Postecoglou said. "It provides you unique challenges. I love that about the game."

The first-leg tie will also see the largest crowd in attendance at Celtic Park in almost 18 months and Postecoglou is eager to send the fanbase home happy.

"We're going to have 9,000 people at Celtic Park," he added. "I guarantee you they will make the noise of 90,000. We've got to put in a really good performance for them."

Team news

Kristoffer Ajer and Olivier Ntcham have been left out of Celtic's Champions League squad.

Norway defender Ajer has had a fitness issue and has been heavily linked with Brentford and Norwich, while there has been speculation about the future of midfielder Ntcham, who was sent out on loan to Marseille in the second part of last season.

Recent signings Liel Abada and Kyogo Furuhashi are also not in the squad and Mikey Johnston is injured.

Ryan Christie, Nir Bitton and Ismaila Soro return after missing Saturday's friendly loss to Preston, while James Forrest is available having had to self-isolate after being identified as a close contact of a positive Covid-19 case.

"I am picking players who have both the physical and mental mindset to play," said Postecoglou.

"There are so many moving parts at the moment that I am trying to be as disciplined as I can to focus on what's in my control because ultimately tomorrow night is the most important thing and I am focusing on people who are contributing to that."

What do we know about Midtjylland?

The team that finished runners-up in the Danish Superliga last season lost their opening match of the new campaign at the weekend.

Celtic have never played Midtjylland before but Rangers eased past them in Europa League qualifying in 2019, winning 7-3 on aggregate.

Defender Erik Sviatchenko is well known to Celtic fans after spending two seasons in Glasgow, winning five trophies with the club from 2016-18.

Sory Kaba was their leading scorer with 14 goals last season but the Guinea striker was missing for Friday's loss to Odense amid reports he wants to leave.

Celtic have won seven of their 14 matches against Danish opposition in Europe, losing four.