Scott Quigley scored 35 goals for the Bluebirds in two successful season at Holker Street

Stockport County have signed striker Scott Quigley from Barrow for an undisclosed fee, on a three-year deal.

The 28-year-old drops down from League Two, where he was Barrow's top scorer last season with 15 goals, to join the Hatters' National League promotion bid.

Quigley, who also lists Port Vale and Blackpool among his former clubs, helped the Bluebirds into the English Football League the previous campaign.

"His track record speaks for itself," Stockport boss Simon Rusk said.

"I've no doubt that his qualities align with our ambitions for the season ahead, and he will be a great fit here."

The Shrewsbury-born forward told Barrow boss Mark Cooper he wanted to leave the club for personal reasons.

"He told us that he wanted to be closer to home," Cooper said. "And that he had been offered a very good deal elsewhere, which we couldn't really compete with."