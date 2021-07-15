Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Sa kept 62 clean sheets in his three years at Olympiakos

Wolves have signed Portuguese goalkeeper Jose Sa from Olympiakos on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old's arrival at Molineux comes after Wolves' first-choice keeper Rui Patricio completed a move to Roma.

Sa made 124 appearances during three seasons at Greek Super League champions Olympiakos, helping them win two league titles.

He spent time working under new Wolves manager Bruno Lage in Benfica's youth set-up.

Sa is yet to earn his first senior cap but was part of the Portugal squad which won the inaugural Uefa Nations League in 2019.

The keeper did start for Olympiakos against Wolves in their Europa League last-16 tie last season.