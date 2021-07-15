Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Marc Guehi featured for Swansea on loan in the past two seasons

Crystal Palace are close to agreeing a five-year deal for Chelsea defender Marc Guehi.

The England Under-21 international underwent his medical on Thursday, and will sign his contract in the coming days.

The 21-year-old has had two loan spells at Swansea and has two years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Palace, under new manager Patrick Vieira, are looking to refresh their squad and bring down the average age.

He will become Vieira's third signing after Palace completed deals for Michael Olise and goalkeeper Remi Matthews.

Earlier on Thursday, defender Joel Ward committed his future to the club, signing a two-year deal.

The Eagles also announced that Kristian Wilson will be joining Vieira's backroom team as first-team coach.