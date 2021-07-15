European Conference League: Hibernian to face Andorrans Santa Coloma
Last updated on .From the section Hibernian
Hibernian will face Santa Coloma in the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League after the Andorrans defeated Mons Calpe of Gibraltar.
A late equaliser in the first leg had given Mons Calpe hope, but Santa Coloma progressed convincingly on aggregate with a 4-0 victory on home turf.
Jack Ross' side will host the first leg next Thursday before heading to Andorra a week later.
Hibs have applied for permission to allow 9,000 fans to attend.
More to follow.