Hibernian will face Santa Coloma in the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League after the Andorrans defeated Mons Calpe of Gibraltar.

A late equaliser in the first leg had given Mons Calpe hope, but Santa Coloma progressed convincingly on aggregate with a 4-0 victory on home turf.

Jack Ross' side will host the first leg next Thursday before heading to Andorra a week later.

Hibs have applied for permission to allow 9,000 fans to attend.

More to follow.