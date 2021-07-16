Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Ross County have yet to have a competitive game this season

Dundee have been awarded a 3-0 win after Ross County forfeited their second Scottish League Cup group game in a row amid positive Covid-19 tests.

Forfar Athletic were handed the three points from their game last Saturday.

County have told SPFL organisers they still have insufficient players because of positive tests among "a number of players and staff".

Four ties have now been forfeited because of Covid outbreaks since the competition started last weekend.

Meanwhile, East Kilbride were awarded a 3-0 win after Kilmarnock fielded an ineligible player during the Ayrshire side's 2-0 victory.

Dundee now lead Group C by a point from Forfar, with Premiership rivals County bottom without a point along with Highland League champions Brora Rangers.

County, who said on their website that players their first home match of the season had been called off as "players continue to recover from the effects of Covid-19 infection", are next due to visit Brora on Wednesday.