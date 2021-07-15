Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Kyogo Furuhashi has made six appearances for Japan, scoring three goals

Japan forward Kyogo Furuhashi will add "something special" to Celtic after completing a move from Vissel Kobe.

The 26-year-old, currently the top scorer in the J1-League with 14 goals in 20 games, has agreed a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Furuhashi made his international debut in November 2019 and has scored three goals in six appearances.

Manager Ange Postecoglou, who arrived at Celtic from Japanese football, said he was "a player of real quality".

Talking to the club website external-link , the former Yokohama F. Marinos coach added: "He is clearly someone I know well. I am sure the way he plays will excite our supporters. We look forward to welcoming him to Celtic."

Furuhashi is Celtic's second signing of the week, following the arrival of 19-year-old Israeli winger Liel Abada.

