From the section Scunthorpe

Lewis Thompson joined Blackburn from Manchester United's academy in 2016

Scunthorpe United have signed former Blackburn Rovers defender Lewis Thompson on a one-year deal.

The 21-year-old was released by Rovers earlier in the summer after failing to make a competitive appearance for the Championship side.

"He has a really good personality and a winning mentality," boss Neil Cox told the club website. external-link

"He had offers from elsewhere, but when we gave him the chance to train with us he jumped at it."

