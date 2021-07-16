Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Anthony Pilkington made 26 league appearances for Wigan between January 2019 and June 2020

Fleetwood Town have signed experienced winger Anthony Pilkington on a one-year deal.

The 33-year-old former Republic of Ireland international spent last season in India with East Bengal.

He started his career with Stockport County and has also had spells with Huddersfield Town, Norwich City, Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic.

Fleetwood start the League One season with a home game against Portsmouth on Saturday, 7 August.

