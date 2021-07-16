Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Aaron Pressley joined Brentford from Aston Villa in January 2020

League One club AFC Wimbledon have signed Brentford striker Aaron Pressley on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old has made only three senior appearances for the Bees, but scored 19 goals for the west London club's B team last season.

"Aaron was our number one priority in terms of forward options," Dons boss Mark Robinson told the club website. external-link

"Aaron links up play well, can score goals, is good off the ball, and he's very dynamic. He ticked all the boxes."

Pressley, the son of former Scotland international Steven Pressley, becomes Wimbledon's sixth signing of the summer transfer window.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.