Felipe Anderson: Brazilian midfielder rejoins Lazio from West Ham
West Ham
Felipe Anderson has rejoined Lazio from West Ham, three years after signing from the Serie A side.
The Brazilian midfielder, 28, joined the Hammers from Lazio for £36m in 2018 - a club record fee at the time.
He scored 12 goals in 73 appearances for David Moyes' side, but spent last season on loan at Porto.
Anderson had a medical in Rome on Tuesday, having being on the bench for West Ham's 2-2 friendly draw with Dundee last Friday.
He scored 34 goals in 177 appearances during his first spell at Lazio from 2013-2018 and his fee has not been disclosed.