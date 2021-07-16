Jess Sigsworth: Leicester City sign Manchester United striker for first Women's Super League season
Women's Football
Leicester City have signed Manchester United striker Jess Sigsworth as they continue preparations for their first season in the Women's Super League.
The 26-year-old played 66 games in all competitions during a three-year spell at United, scoring 26 goals.
She said: "It's a club with a massive ambition. They did extremely well in the Championship. I'm looking forward to being a part of this journey."
Sigsworth has represented England at Under-17, U-19, U-20 and U-23 level.
She made her senior debut for Doncaster Rovers Belles in 2011 and had a brief spell at with Notts County Ladies before rejoining Doncaster in 2015 and then signing for Man Utd in 2018.
