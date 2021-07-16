Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Blondy Nna Noukeu is yet to make a first-team appearance for Stoke

Crawley Town have signed goalkeeper Blondy Nna Noukeu on a season-long loan deal from Stoke City.

Noukeu, 20, has been part of the Cameroon squad at senior and Under-21 and Under-23 level.

He played his youth football in Belgium for Royal Excel Mouscron.

Manager John Yems told the club website: external-link "Blondy came down to train with us at the end of last season, he's a very good goalkeeper and we'd like to thank Stoke for agreeing to the deal."

