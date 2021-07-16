Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Leonie Maier played 25 games across two seasons with Arsenal before leaving the club earlier this summer

Everton have signed former Arsenal defender Leonie Maier on a two-year deal running until the summer of 2023.

The Germany international, 28, joins Everton after being released by the Gunners after the end of last season.

Maier is Everton's fifth signing of the summer and joins Kenza Dali, Toni Duggan, Anna Anvegard and Nathalie Bjorn ahead of the 2021-22 season.

"It was time to experience something new. I was very impressed by Everton with how they play football," she said.

"I had a good conversation with [boss] Willie Kirk. He convinced me with his idea of playing football. He's very ambitious which I like. He brings a good winning mentality. I'm a player who always wants to win."

