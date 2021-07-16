Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

Martin Smith began his career with League One side Sunderland

Hartlepool United have signed former Chesterfield midfielder Martin Smith as well as defender Neill Byrne, who joins for an undisclosed fee from Halifax.

25-year-old Smith joins the club after his deal with National League side Chesterfield came to an end.

Byrne, 27, played under boss Dave Challinor during his time with Fylde.

"[Smith] is someone we've spoken about for a number of years when assessing our midfield options," Challinor told the club's website.

"Neill was a big part of the success at Fylde. We tried to bring him in last season but due to different circumstances, he went to Halifax.

"He had a great season there and that's why we have gone back for him and paid a fee. He is certainly what we need heading into this EFL season and the different options he gives us, will be highly important."

