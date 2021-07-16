Last updated on .From the section Football

Dublin had been due to host four Euro 2020 matches before changes prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic

Istanbul is to host the 2023 Champions League final while Dublin will stage the following year's Europa League final.

The Turkish capital will replace Munich as the host city after the 2021 final was moved from Istanbul to Porto.

Coronavirus restrictions saw May's Champions League final taken away from the Ataturk Olympic Stadium 16 days before Chelsea faced Manchester City.

Dublin gets the Europa League nod after four Euro 2020 games had to be moved.

Organisers Uefa said the decision to host the final at Dublin's Aviva Stadium was part of a "settlement agreement".

Men's European finals Year Champions League Europa League 2022 St Petersburg, Russia Seville, Spain 2023 Istanbul, Turkey Budapest, Hungary 2024 London, Wembley Dublin, Republic of Ireland 2025 Munich, Germany Bilbao, Spain

Istanbul had been due to stage European club football's showpiece match in 2020 and 2021 but Uefa was forced to make changes in both years due to Covid-19.

Lisbon took over as host for a final-eight 'mini-tournament' last year and the all-English encounter between Chelsea and Manchester City in May 2021 was switched to Porto.

As a result of the latest change, Munich's Allianz Arena will now host the Champions League final in 2025 rather than 2023.

The 2024 final will remain at Wembley while next year's encounter is due to be played in St Petersburg.

The 2025 Europa League final will be held in Bilbao, along with the 2024 Women's Champions League final.