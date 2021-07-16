Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Callum Doyle is an England Under-18 international

Sunderland have signed Manchester City defender Callum Doyle on a season-long loan deal.

The 17-year-old made 12 appearances for the club's under-23 side as they won the Premier League 2 title last season.

Boss Lee Johnson told the club website: external-link "We are grateful to Manchester City for believing in us as a club to be able to help develop somebody like Callum.

"We are delighted to put him amongst our squad and believe that he can be a real positive for us."

