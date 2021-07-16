Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Giroud lifted the Champions League with Chelsea last season

Olivier Giroud has thanked Chelsea for the "special memories" as the striker moves closer to joining AC Milan.

The French international, 34, is expected to sign a two-year deal with the Serie A side and could complete the move by the end of the week.

In a Twitter post, Giroud wrote: "I'm starting a new journey with a light and happy heart.

"Our victories in FA Cup, Europa League and Champions league have been magnificent."

Chelsea would be able to command a transfer fee for the forward, who scored 11 goals in 31 appearances last season.

"To all the Blues, to my teammates, to all my coaches, to the whole club, a huge thank you for these special moments," he wrote.

Giroud joined Chelsea from rivals Arsenal for £18m in January 2018 and last month extended his contract until 2022.

The World Cup winner, who came on as a substitute in France's defeat to Switzerland in the last-16 of Euro 2020, has scored 39 goals in 119 appearances for the club.