Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon has questioned whether his successor Ange Postecoglou knows what he's getting into at Parkhead. (Daily Record) external-link

Saint-Etienne are reportedly turning their attention away from Zinedine Ferhat amid reported interest from Rangers, with Nimes holding out for a major pay-out for the 28-year-old Algerian midfielder following their relegation from Ligue 1, according to Hommed. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers have all but closed the door on an Alfredo Morelos summer exit with the Champions League qualifiers in mind, and there is no clear path for a departure for the 26-year-old Colombia striker from Ibrox despite continued links with Porto. (GOL Caraco) external-link

Celtic have beaten Chelsea, Fulham and Norwich City to the signature of Republic of Ireland Under-21 defender Bosun Lawal after the 18-year-old left Watford's academy. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

St Johnstone have expressed an interest in 22-year-old winger Kyle McAllister, who has a year left of his St Mirren contract but has had limited playing time in Paisley. (The Herald) external-link

Guy Melamed, who rejected a new contact with St Johnstone, has turned down two lucrative transfer offers in his native Israel in a bid to continue his footballing career in the United Kingdom, and the 28-year-old striker could yet return to Scottish football. (The National) external-link

Things got heated between Aberdeen and St Johnstone in a pre-season friendly on Friday, with the Dons' Scott Brown saying there were "a few nasty tackles" as the two Premiership sides drew 0-0. (Press and Journal) external-link